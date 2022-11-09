Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 2,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total value of $2,093,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,123.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $828.70. The stock had a trading volume of 427,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $738.04 and its 200-day moving average is $685.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $845.24.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.