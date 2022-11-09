LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCNB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

