Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

