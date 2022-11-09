Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $593,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 78,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

