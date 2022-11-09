Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,608 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,388,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 583,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

