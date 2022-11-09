Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 130,861 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,861 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

