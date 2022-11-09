Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 341 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $25,946,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

