Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $670,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

