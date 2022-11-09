Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133,504 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,744 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

