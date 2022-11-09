Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enbridge

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.