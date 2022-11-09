LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 629.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.13% of LHC Group worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.43.

LHC Group Stock Up 0.1 %

About LHC Group

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,307. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.