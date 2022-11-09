Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:USA opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.