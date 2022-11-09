Lido Staked ETH 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.41 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,158.43 or 0.06751233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and $7.41 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00535864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.48 or 0.27912268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,704,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,703,389.29862732 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,285.63475932 USD and is down -11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,235,070.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

