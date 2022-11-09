Lido Staked ETH Price Tops $1,283.93 on Top Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,283.93 or 0.07002684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and $10.75 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,703,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,697,908.6554212 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,446.04994359 USD and is down -8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $5,937,111.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

