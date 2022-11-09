Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,113.07 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $3.88 billion and approximately $4.42 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,113.07 or 0.07017542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,705,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,703,389.29862732 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,285.63475932 USD and is down -11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,235,070.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

