Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

LWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

