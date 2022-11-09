Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.65

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.65 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.79 ($0.07), with a volume of 125030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.07).

Light Science Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.