Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.06

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.06 and traded as high as C$59.89. Linamar shares last traded at C$59.26, with a volume of 60,693 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.4115242 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,874 shares in the company, valued at C$19,395,784.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,182,294 shares of company stock worth $73,495,620.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

