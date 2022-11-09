Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $8.79 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $38,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 230,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

