Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,085 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after buying an additional 3,877,348 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

