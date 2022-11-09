Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VOD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 470,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.61) to GBX 120 ($1.38) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.68) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

