Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 2,516 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

