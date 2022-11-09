Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.20. 18,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

