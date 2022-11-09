Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 68,580 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,580 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

TRNO stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 3,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

