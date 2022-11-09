Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE LEV opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on LEV. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
