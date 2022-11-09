Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.77

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Lisk has a market cap of $108.64 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00006450 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005382 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005345 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,988,593 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.