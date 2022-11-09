Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 1,695,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 556,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Lithium X Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57.

Lithium X Energy Company Profile

Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.

