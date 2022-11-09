Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $220.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after acquiring an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

