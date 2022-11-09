Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-$3.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.00 million-$623.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.51 million.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.52. 78,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.