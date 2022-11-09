LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $93.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,579,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

