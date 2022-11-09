Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.79 and its 200 day moving average is $316.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $368.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

