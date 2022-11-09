Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.4 %

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $114.29. 1,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

