Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.72. 1,517,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

