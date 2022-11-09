Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.09.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

