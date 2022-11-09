Lmcg Investments LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 846,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after buying an additional 210,084 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

