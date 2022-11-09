Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 127.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $25,840,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 197.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 210,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 9.5 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,663. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.