Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 18,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

