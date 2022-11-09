Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 270 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Ecolab by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.15. 14,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

