Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$127.33.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$113.49. 186,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$114.87. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$90.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The stock has a market cap of C$37.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$685,095.89. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,901.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

