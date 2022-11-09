Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) vs. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Locafy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 21.53% 42.27% 16.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Locafy and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 3 4 3 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $418.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Locafy.

90.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Locafy and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.64 $396.92 million $10.25 40.80

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Locafy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

(Get Rating)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.