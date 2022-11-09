Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $485.60. 62,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.84 and a 200-day moving average of $427.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.