Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $83.28 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $83.28 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

