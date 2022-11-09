Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. Loews has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on L. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Loews

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Loews by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 388,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

