Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.
Loews Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. Loews has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on L. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Loews
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Loews by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 388,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
About Loews
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loews (L)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.