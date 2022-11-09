Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.56. 71,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,699. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

