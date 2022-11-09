Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $186.64. 122,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.