Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $226.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

