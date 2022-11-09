Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $36,573,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.