Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

