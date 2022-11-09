LUXO (LUXO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXO has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $18,391.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

