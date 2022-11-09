Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $289,933.00

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $289,933.00 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. The official message board for Luxurious Pro Network Token is blog.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

